Sequel to State of Siege: 26/11 (2020), the official trailer of ZEE5's State of Siege: Temple Attack is finally out! This web series will mark the debut of Akshaye Khanna on the OTT platform. The premise of the show looks promising as it is based on true events that took place at Akshardham temple in Gujarat, back in 2002. Khanna will be seen as NSG commando.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)