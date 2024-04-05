Netflix has given fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things with behind-the-scenes photos featuring the core cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink. The members are on a final mission back to save Hawkins from upside-down and are having a gala time. With the entire cast present, it's evident that they're fully immersed in the production of the series' final season, promising an epic conclusion to the beloved show. Stranger Things Season 5: Linda Hamilton Joins the Cast of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's Netflix Sci-Fi Series.

Stranger Things S5 BTS Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)