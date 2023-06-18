Looks like for the final season of Stranger Things the Duffer Brothers are going for even more of a badass '80s vibes as star Linda Hamilton has joined the series. While the announcement didn't clarify which character she will be playing, it certainly is something that will have many fans of the series excited. Stranger Things: Season 5's First Episode of Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix Show to be Titled The Crawl!

Check Out the Announcement:

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨 Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700 — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

