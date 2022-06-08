Lately the discourse surrounding OTT releases has been the argument behind which release format is better, the weekly schedule or the binge one. Many believe weekly to be better, and Netflix, the king of binge, has also expressed interest in adopting the format. But nonetheless, Netflix's Head of Scripted Series Peter Friedlander, has confirmed that the show won't shift to that format and will maintain its binge release. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

Netflix’s head of scripted series Peter Friedlander says the final season of #StrangerThings will not change to a weekly release model. (Source: https://t.co/mMXVVhf1AK) pic.twitter.com/ZijofGK8oZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2022

