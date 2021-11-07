Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight (November 7) is going to see Television queen Ekta Kapoor along with Naagin stars Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandani. Now, before the episode airs, both the ladies took to Instagram and shared their fan girl moment with Salman. Not to miss, their post's captions as they are super hilarious and scream that the two are Sallu fans. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna With Salman Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Anita Hassanandani With Salman Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)