Tejasswi Prakash has come a long way in her career. She has become the talk of the town and now, she took the hook step challenge given out by Filmfare. She is seen grooving to the beats of ‘Aankh Maare’, from popular movie Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Tejasswi Prakash Buys a House in Goa, BF Karan Kundrra Congratulates Saying ‘May You Have Homes in Every City You Love’.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)