Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has bought a new house in Goa. Her BF Karan Kundrra congratulated his ladylove by sharing video of her, in which she is seen receiving the house keys and penned the sweetest note for her. He mentioned, “I am so proud of you, you little hard-working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love.” Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Spotted Holidaying and Enjoying Mouth-Watering Delicacies of Goa! (View Pics).

Karan Kundrra Congratulates Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

