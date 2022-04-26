The Essex Serpent starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes just had its first trailer drop and it looks like a series worth your time. Based on the novel of the same name, it sees Cora Seaborne and Will Ransome investigate a mythical creature while problems around them arise. The Essex Serpent premieres on Apple TV+ on May 13. The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes’ Series To Release on Apple TV+ on May 13, 2022!

Watch The Trailer:

