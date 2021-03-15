Makers of Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier released the final trailer and it's quite high on action. The Marvel series brings Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes who works together in taking down the terrorists Helmut Zemo and Flag-Smasher. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on March 19.

Watch The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Final Trailer Below:

