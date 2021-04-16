The Falcon And The Winter Soldier got a new episode today and MCU fans are tripping over it. If it's not for Sam Wilson as Captain America and Joaquin Torres as Falcon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cameo is also giving them jitters. They are cheering for the new Falcon and Captain America while also sending a lot of love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Check out the reactions here...

#TheFalconandTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier #TFATWS episode 5 spoilers - - - - - - - - - “You forgot the wings!” “Keep ‘em” Ladies and gentlemen, OUR NEW FALCON AND CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/X6xhh879SF — elle ⍟ (@kiwicherrylove) April 16, 2021

All hail Madam Hydra...

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier episode 5 SPOILERS . . .@Kevfeige is just gifting us right now and we DO NOT DESERVE IT. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine aka Madame Hydra and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D HYDRA STILL AINT DEAD. pic.twitter.com/kaxlAhbK0l — Becca's MARVELous Life (@BeccaBochna) April 16, 2021

That's a spoiler...

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers!! bucky apologizing to sam was the softest thing ever and is honestly the FIRST TIME he genuinely made amends since the winter soldier phase. i'm so happy for him. pic.twitter.com/cgqxwEtJsU — ✪↯ (@616soldat) April 16, 2021

Talk to me, Sam!

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoiler - - - we don‘t need therapy, we all just need to have a deep conversation with sam wilson pic.twitter.com/4wzwgj5983 — mailin ☼ | tfatws spoilers (@SUNSHINEKENOBl) April 16, 2021

Disbelief turned to belief

⚠️#FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers ⚠️ I I I I I I I I I I I I can’t believe Julia Louis-Dreyfus is playing Valentina Allegra🔥🔥 I LOVE HER pic.twitter.com/8SoCjWRKRW — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) April 16, 2021

