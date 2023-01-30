Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett surely have created a big buzz online with their heartbreaking and beautiful performance in episode three of The Last of Us. Bring the love story of Bill and Frank to life in such an amazing way, fans are swept up by their takes on these characters and are calling for them to win Emmys. Here are some of the reactions we could find online. The Last of Us Episode 3 Song 'Long Long Time': From the Artist to the Lyrics, Know More About the Linda Ronstadt Track Played by Nick Offerman in Pedro Pascal's HBO Series.

A Great Time to Bring it Up Honestly...

A reminder that Nick Offerman has never won, let alone even been NOMINATED for an Emmy. Just thought I would bring that up.#TheLastOfUs — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 30, 2023

Extremely Moving...

It’s a shame Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett can’t both win Emmys for tonight’s episode of #TheLastOfUsHBO because together they turn an unexpected storyline into a tender, moving and altogether believable portrait of a shared life. Kudos to the writing & directing too — Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) January 30, 2023

The Iconic Offerman Giggle...

Nick Offerman’s giggle in this scene needs its own Emmy. This moment wrecked me. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/4CCc2vJBD1 — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) January 30, 2023

After That Episode? Obviously...

Okay well Emmys for Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, obv — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) January 30, 2023

They Definitely Have to...

cant wait for this the last of us scene with bill and frank to play as they win outstanding directing, writing, and guest acting for nick offerman or murray bartlett at the emmy awards pic.twitter.com/R3ztGfPXG3 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 30, 2023

