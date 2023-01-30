With another heartbreaking episode, The Last of Us delivered a perfect love story that certainly had me in tears by the time it ended. Focusing on Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) love story, episode three of the show titled "Long Long Time" featured one of the biggest deviations from the game with almost the majority of the story being changed over here. The Last of Us Episode 3 Review: Netizens Laud Performances of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series; Call it the 'Best Episode Yet'.
Ending in a poetic manner with someone definitely cutting onions nearby, this is a tearjerker that featured some brilliant performances by Offerman and Bartlett, and was just a really great 80 minutes of television. However, one huge thing to notice over here is how the episode was also titled after the famous Linda Rondstadt song of the same name.
Episode three saw Bill play "Long Long Time" by Linda Rondstadt for Frank on the piano during the first few minutes of it that really created the vibe for the entire thing. A beautiful selection of music, it perfectly fit well within the themes of The Last of Us. You can check out the song below.
Check Out the Song:
The lyrics for the same are provided below too so you can sing along with the song.
"Love will abide, take things in stride
Sounds like good advice but there's no one at my side
And time washes clean love's wounds unseen
That's what someone told me but I don't know what it means'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine
And I think I'm gonna love you for a long long timeCaught in my fears
Blinking back the tears
I can't say you hurt me when you never let me near
And I never drew one response from you
All the while you fell all over girls you never knew
'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine
And I think it's gonna hurt me for a long long timeWait for the day
You'll go away
Knowing that you warned me of the price I'd have to pay
And life's full of flaws
Who knows the cause?
Living in the memory of a love that never was
'Cause I've done everything I know to try and change your mind
And I think I'm gonna miss you for a long long time
'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine
And I think I'm gonna love you for a long long time"
