The Last of Us Episode 3 Song 'Long Long Time' by Linda Ronstadt (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons and HBO)

With another heartbreaking episode, The Last of Us delivered a perfect love story that certainly had me in tears by the time it ended. Focusing on Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) love story, episode three of the show titled "Long Long Time" featured one of the biggest deviations from the game with almost the majority of the story being changed over here. The Last of Us Episode 3 Review: Netizens Laud Performances of Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's HBO Series; Call it the 'Best Episode Yet'.

Ending in a poetic manner with someone definitely cutting onions nearby, this is a tearjerker that featured some brilliant performances by Offerman and Bartlett, and was just a really great 80 minutes of television. However, one huge thing to notice over here is how the episode was also titled after the famous Linda Rondstadt song of the same name.

Episode three saw Bill play "Long Long Time" by Linda Rondstadt for Frank on the piano during the first few minutes of it that really created the vibe for the entire thing. A beautiful selection of music, it perfectly fit well within the themes of The Last of Us. You can check out the song below.

Check Out the Song:

The lyrics for the same are provided below too so you can sing along with the song.

"Love will abide, take things in stride Sounds like good advice but there's no one at my side And time washes clean love's wounds unseen That's what someone told me but I don't know what it means 'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine And I think I'm gonna love you for a long long time Caught in my fears Blinking back the tears I can't say you hurt me when you never let me near And I never drew one response from you All the while you fell all over girls you never knew 'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine And I think it's gonna hurt me for a long long time Wait for the day You'll go away Knowing that you warned me of the price I'd have to pay And life's full of flaws Who knows the cause? Living in the memory of a love that never was 'Cause I've done everything I know to try and change your mind And I think I'm gonna miss you for a long long time 'Cause I've done everything I know to try and make you mine And I think I'm gonna love you for a long long time"

The song here by Rondstadt primarily talks about unrequited love, or a love that never was, however, The Last of Us flips the narrative with Bill stopping his performance right before the second verse begins, which of course leads him to confirm his sexuality to Frank, because the song is about a man's love for a girl that wasn't returned back, and with the omission of the final verses, the episode could continue on with its trajectory of a love story.

It's especially poignant with the themes of the episode, because the first verse talks about someone doing everything they can for someone they love, and when we meet Bill, he is pretty much a recluse. It's not until he meets Frank where he opens up and realises that there is beauty in building in relationships. It wonderfully sets up their journey going forward with Bill doing everything he can to make Frank happy.

Annie Wersching Dies at 45: The Last of Us Actress Passes Away in Los Angeles After Battling Cancer. This mirrors Joel's journey too, because he is someone who is closed off emotionally from the rest of the world as well, however, with Ellie he has an opportunity of opening up, and it just sets up their story wonderfully too with the proper version of the song playing during the credits when the duo discover that Bill and Frank have passed away, and drive off with equipment that was left to them.

Episode three certainly left us in a mess, and we can't wait to see what's to come next. The Last of Us is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2023 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).