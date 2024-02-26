The winners of the 39th Independent Spirit Awards were honoured on February 25 at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. For viewers in India, the event aired on February 26 from 3:30 am onwards according to Indian Standard Time. The event celebrated the best independent films and television series of 2023, with Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Lee Sung Jin’s Beef among the top winners. Here's the complete list of winners of the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Bear, Succession, Beef Win Big, Check Out Full List of Winners.
2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Winners
🏆 We have our winners! Read the full list of the 2024 Film Independent #SpiritAwards winners #ontheblog here:https://t.co/6fBhVK5dMU
— Film Independent (@filmindependent) February 26, 2024
Best Feature – Past Lives
Best Director – Celine Song for Past Lives
Best Lead Performance – Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Best Supporting Performance – Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Breakthrough Performance – Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers
Best Screenplay – Cord Jefferson for American Fiction
Best First Feature – A Thousand and One
Best First Screenplay – Samy Burch for May December
Best Documentary Feature – Four Daughters
Best International Film – Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Best Cinematography – Eigil Bryld for The Holdovers
Best Editing – Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Best New Scripted Series – Beef
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series – Dear Mama
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series - Ali Wong for Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series – Nick Offerman for The Last of Us
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series – Keivonn Montreal Woodard for The Last of Us
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series – Jury Duty
