The winners of the 39th Independent Spirit Awards were honoured on February 25 at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. For viewers in India, the event aired on February 26 from 3:30 am onwards according to Indian Standard Time. The event celebrated the best independent films and television series of 2023, with Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Lee Sung Jin’s Beef among the top winners. Here's the complete list of winners of the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Bear, Succession, Beef Win Big, Check Out Full List of Winners.

2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards Winners

🏆 We have our winners! Read the full list of the 2024 Film Independent #SpiritAwards winners #ontheblog here:https://t.co/6fBhVK5dMU — Film Independent (@filmindependent) February 26, 2024

Best Feature – Past Lives

Best Director – Celine Song for Past Lives

Best Lead Performance – Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Best Supporting Performance – Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Breakthrough Performance – Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers

Best Screenplay – Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

Best First Feature – A Thousand and One

Best First Screenplay – Samy Burch for May December

Best Documentary Feature – Four Daughters

Best International Film – Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Best Cinematography – Eigil Bryld for The Holdovers

Best Editing – Daniel Garber for How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Best New Scripted Series – Beef

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series – Dear Mama

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series - Ali Wong for Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series – Nick Offerman for The Last of Us

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series – Keivonn Montreal Woodard for The Last of Us

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series – Jury Duty

