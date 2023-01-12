With The Penguin set to begin its development soon, Matt Reeves has spilled that the series will tie into his upcoming sequel The Batman 2. With Colin Farrell set to return as Oswald Cobblepot, the series will focus on his rise in Gotham City and will be one of the first spin-offs in Matt Reeves' Batman universe. Penguin: Colin Farrell Says His DC Spinoff Takes Place a Week After The Batman; Reveals the Opening of the Show!

Check Out the Tweet:

Matt Reeves says ‘THE PENGUIN’ series will tie into ‘THE BATMAN 2’. “There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with ‘The Penguin’ and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel.” (Source: https://t.co/79J5xvXEIn) pic.twitter.com/5z0tDxU0Lr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)