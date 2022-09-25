While no new footage for The Witcher Season 3 was released during Netflix's Tudum event, we did however get a new poster for the upcoming season and its expected release date. The Witcher Season 3 releases in Summer 2023 and will have Henry Cavill return as Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher Blood Origin: Michelle Yeoh's Fantasy Prequel Series Receives First Poster; Releases on December 25 (View Pic).

Check Out the Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

