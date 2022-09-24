If you're a fan of Netflix's The Witcher and are craving for more, then it looks Tudum just made your Christmas as Tudum confirmed that The Witcher: Blood Origin releases on December 25, 2022. Starring Michelle Yeoh, the series received its first poster as well and is set 1200 years before the events of the main series and will follow the creation of the first Witcher. The Witcher-Blood Origin: Netflix’s Fantasy Show Includes 10 More New Cast Members, Set Directors.

Check Out the Poster:

‘THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN’ releases on December 25 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/11AHeU3xFX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 24, 2022

