The first look has been unveiled at the final batch of episodes for Titans Season Four, and it looks like Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan) is going to be the groups biggest threat yet. Also giving us our first look at Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake in the Robin costume, the trailer surely packed in a whole lot. The final episodes of Titan Season Four premiere on April 13, 2023, on HBO Max. Titans and Doom Patrol to End After the Conclusions of Their Current Seasons.

Watch the Trailer:

