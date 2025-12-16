Gujarat Titans have remained silent for most of the IPL 2026 auction as they had a settled squad and a small purse. But they entered the action with a strong mark and secured the services of Jason Holder for INR 7 Crore in the second half of the auction. GT had a solid Indian bowling crore but lacked overseas depth. They have identified Holder to be that player and won a bidding war with CSK to get him. IPL 2026 Auction: Tejasvi Singh Dahiya Gets Sold to KKR For INR 3 Crore, Mukul Choudhary Signed By LSG For INR 2.60 Crore.

Jason Holder Sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 7 Crore

Jason Holder is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 7 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

