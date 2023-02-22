Sacchin Shrof is reportedly getting married for the second time in the next few days. As per a report shared by ETimes, the actor who is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC, would be tying the knot on February 25. About his bride-to-be, a source was quoted as saying, “The bride-to-be isn’t from the industry. She is a part-time event organiser and interior designer. She has been Sacchin’s sister’s friend for several years. However, it was only last month that his family suggested he consider settling down with her.” The actor has not made any official statement about his wedding. Dalljiet Kaur Announces Second Marriage to Nikhil Patel Years After Divorce From Shalin Bhanot.

Sacchin Shrof Wedding

