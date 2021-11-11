Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is all set to mesmerise you with her moves in her latest Instagram reel. As the fashion stunner grooves to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the iconic song from Mohra starring Raveena Tandon. In the clip, the girl is seen wearing a yellow saree, just like Raveena in the OG song. From tip to toe, she looks sultry, bold, and sexy in a revealing six-yard. FYI, the Tip Tip track has also been recreated in Sooryavanshi that sees Katrina Kaif.

Urfi Javed Dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)