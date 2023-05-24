Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's last rites took place on May 24 in Mumbai. Video from the funeral has been shared by paparazzi on social media which sees JD Majethia, Gautam Rode, Aatish Kapadia and many more paying their last respects to the actress. Reportedly, Vaibhavi died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was 38. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies at 38: From Family to Her Movies and Shows, All You Need to Know About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress Who Was Killed in Car Accident.

Celebs at Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Funeral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

