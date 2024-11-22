The beloved cast of the hit TV show Khichdi recently had a delightful reunion, with producer JD Majethia sharing the fun-filled moment on social media. The video features Majethia alongside stars Rajiv Mehta, Vandana Pathak and Anang Desai, bringing back memories of the iconic sitcom. JD Majethia, sporting a white long beard and long hair, humourously remarked that he might now be unrecognisable to fans due to his new look. He added to the nostalgic fun by saying, “Khichdi, Khichdi,” making fans reminisce about the laughter the show delivered. ‘Is Season 3 of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Coming?’ Fans Question After Deven Bhojani Shares Video of Virtual Meetup With Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly and Others.

Team ‘Khichdi’ Reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jd Majethia (@jd_majethia)

