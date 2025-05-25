Rajesh Kumar, best known as Rosesh from "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", has gone viral after posting a hilarious video on Instagram mimicking Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In the video, shared on May 24, Rajesh mimics Bilawal’s recent Parliament speech with his signature Rosesh-style flair. Captioned “ON PUBLIC DEMAND…..welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan,” the clip quickly went viral, leaving viewers in splits. Calling Zardari Rosesh of Pakistan, Kumar mimicked his statement about attacks in the dark, referring to Operation Sindoor, stating, "Kon raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, chor raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai, buzdil raat ke andhere me hamle karte hai...agar inme himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate." With this comic take Kumar joins the meme fest of Zardari's statement amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Bilawal Bhutto To Lead Pakistan’s Peace Delegation Abroad After India Selects Team To Expose Pak and Present Evidence of Pahalgam Terror Attack on Global Stage.

‘Rosesh of Pakistan’ Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshkumar.official)

