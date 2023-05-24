Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who was popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is no more. She lost her life in a car accident. She was 38. Now, the family of the actress have released a statement and also added that her last rites will take place today at around 1 PM IST. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies at 39: From Family to Her Movies and Shows, All You Need to Know About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actress Who Was Killed in Car Accident.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Last Rites Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)