The news of popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar passing away is disheartening. As per reports, she died by suicide and was found dead at her house in Indore. She was famous for her role as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, Sanjana in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. Well, not just a famous TV face, the 29-year-old girl was also quite active on Instagram with 591k followers. Her last video on Insta sees the deceased singing 'Dil jigar nazar kya hai main to tere liye jaan bhi de du' song. Have a look. Vaishali Takkar Found Dead at Her Home; Initial Reports Claim Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actress Died By Suicide.

Vaishali Takkar's Last Video on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15)

