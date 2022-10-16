Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Vaishali Takkar is no more. She committed suicide by hanging herself in the room. She lived in Indore. According to reports, the police have confiscated her suicide note and mobile phone. There are speculations that she was facing some problems along with some issues in her love life. While detailed information about her death is awaited, Viral Bhayani shared the news on his social media page. Tamil Actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica Dies by Suicide at 29.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)