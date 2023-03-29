In an interview with BT, Madhubala fame actor Vivian Dsena spilled beans about following Islam, his marriage and having a four-month-old baby girl. He was quoted as saying, “I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day.” About his personal life he further stated, “Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right.” Vivian Dsena Second Marriage: Madhubala Actor Is Secretly Married to Egyptian Girlfriend Nouran Aly for a Year – Reports.

Vivian Dsena About His Personal Life

#VivianDsena said, "I find solace in praying five times a day"https://t.co/mI2hhDlKws — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)