A UK blogger, Pete North, 47, has slammed British police after being arrested at his Yorkshire home for sharing a controversial meme on X (formerly Twitter). The meme, posted in August, displayed a Palestinian flag with the words “F-Palestine. F-Hamas. F-Islam.” Police claimed the post could incite racial hatred, with officers from the hate crime unit saying it was “not appreciated.” North filmed the arrest on September 25, accusing officers of ignoring Hamas’s atrocities while targeting free speech. He said police appeared more concerned with criticism of Hamas than the offensive references to Islam or Palestine. After hours of questioning, North was released without charge, sparking fresh debate on censorship and freedom of expression in the UK. UK Ex-Flight Attendant Charlotte May Lee Arrested in Sri Lanka for Smuggling 45 Kg of Deadly ‘Kush’ Drug Made With Human Bones.

Pete North Arrested Over Social Media Post

NEW: British blogger arrested for sharing a meme online that said 'F*ck Hamas.' 47-year-old Pete North has released a video of police telling him he was being arrested because he "posted something on the internet." North Yorkshire police have confirmed the incident, saying… pic.twitter.com/f2eoAISsnD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

