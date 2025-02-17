XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 3, with confirmation from Kitty Song Covey herself, played by Anna Cathcart. The class will be back in session at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) for their senior year. Season 2 concluded with Kitty securing her scholarship renewal, ensuring her return to KISS. The Netflix series, a spin-off of the To All the Boys film franchise, is officially ‘in the works,’ as confirmed by Anna. Check out the video below: ‘XO Kitty’ S2 x BTS Jungkook: Anna Cathcart’s Netflix Drama Covers K-Pop Star’s Iconic Hit ‘Seven’, ARMY in Meltdown Mode (Watch Video).

‘XO, Kitty Season 3’ Update

Roses are red, violets are blue...THERE'S A THIRD SEASON OF XO, KITTY IN STORE FOR YOU. pic.twitter.com/wzY4hUZxuM — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2025

