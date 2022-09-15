Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus has been enthralling the audience with its upbeat drama. Soon, there will be another twist where Preesha and Pihu will be invited for a party thrown by Rudraksh. Yuvraj will feel the pinch and will try to make sure that Rudraksh does not remember his past with Preesha. In a promo shared by the channel, it is seen that Preesha confesses her love to Rudraksh and the latter is surprised. Yeh Hai Chahatein Actress Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Latest Pictures From Goa Are a Stylish Proof That She’s a True Fashionista! (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)