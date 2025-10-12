Former India national cricket team legend Yuvraj Singh congratulated Shubman Gill for his splendid century during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. The Team India skipper Shubman Gill had scored 129 runs not out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, off 196 balls. The knock consisted of 16 fours and two sixes too. After his ton, his mentor and former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated him, posting a story on Instagram. Yuvraj Singh wrote, "O balle ni tere Gill sahab! That is an innings of calm, composure and complete control... a treat to watch!". Shubman Gill Scores Maiden Test Hundred As Captain at Home, Reaches Three-Figure Mark in Longest Format for the 10th Time During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Yuvraj Singh Praises Shubman Gill:

Yuvraj Singh Praises Team India Captain Shubman Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram/ yuvisofficial)

