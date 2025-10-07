Yuvraj Singh is playing a crucial role in grooming some of the talented cricketers in Indian cricket. The legendary all-rounder is mentoring World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma and has also trained Shubman Gill and Priyansh Arya as well. Recently, a video has gone viral of Yuvraj Singh where he was spotted training the Punjab Kings star batter Prabhsimran Singh. During the three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A, Prabhsimran made 159 runs and scored a match-winning century during the IND A vs AUS A 3rd unofficial ODI 2025. Singh scored 102 runs off 68 deliveries, which helped India A chase down a 318-run target in 46 overs. India A Beat Australia A 2-1 in Unofficial ODI Series 2025; Prabhsimran Singh Stars With Century as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat AUS A by Two Wickets in Decider.

Yuvraj Singh Spotted Training Prabhsimran Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prolithic (@prolithic_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)