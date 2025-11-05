The retired India national cricket team legend Yuvraj Singh has wished Virat Kohli a "Happy birthday" as the star batter turns 37. Yuvraj Singh posted a reel through his official Instagram account, with multiple pictures of Virat Kohli since childhood, to date, including moments of the playing days of the two. Yuvraj Singh termed Virat Kohli as "Once a King, always a King". Delivering the wish, Yuvraj also expressed, "Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!". Team India legend Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, and has played with Yuvraj Singh for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! RCB, KKR, RR, DC and Other IPL Franchises Wishes Star India Batter As He Turns 37.

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

