The latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), featuring the new Armaan and Ruhi, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, has finally been released. It shows a romantic sequence between the two, dressed in traditional attire, celebrating Holi. Armaan is seen lovingly applying colours to her face, and the two celebrate with colours and rose petals. The duo looks drenched in each other’s love in the promo, which appears to be a dream sequence from the show. Samridhii Shukla is leading the cast as Abhira in this popular Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 𝑷𝑼𝑹𝑶𝑯𝑰𝑻 (@rohitpurohit08)

