Hours after the news of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being ousted from Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged, the makers have already found their replacements for the roles of Armaan and Ruhi. Tellychakkar revealed that Udaariyan actor Rohit Purohit has been roped in to portray Armaan, while Garvita Sadhwani from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will assume the role of Ruhi in Rajan Shahi’s show. They are set to begin shooting for the show from tomorrow. Samridhii Shukla plays the lead role of Abhira on the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Removes Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe From the Show Due to Misbehaviour on the Sets.

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani To Play New Armaan and Ruhi In YRKKH

