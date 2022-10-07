Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha has performed quite okay-ish at the ticket window in its first week. As the Pushkar-Gayatri's action thriller stands at a total of Rs 58.57 crore at the box office in India. The movie released in theatres on September 30. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Dish Out A Sumptuous Cinematic Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Vikram Vedha Box Office Update:

#VikramVedha fares below expectations in Week 1... Biz in *Weekend 2* crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr, Thu 3.26 cr. Total: ₹ 58.57 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wDPTE66m0a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)