Vikram Vedha Movie Review: How does the demon Vetaal manage to keep the otherwise astute king Vikram engaged in what can easily look like a simplistically silly cat-and-mouse chase? How does Vetaal escape the mighty clutches of the valiant King in spite of getting nabbed every single time? Why does the art of storytelling, or a thought-provoking dialogue, work far better than the concrete commandments or strict strictures? Taking a leaf out of the popular Indian folklore Vikram and Vetaal, writer-director Pushkar and Gayatri stick to the blueprint of the Tamil original of the same name in order to serve a rather lavish cinematic treat in the form of Vikram Vedha. The makers employ the explosive combo of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to dish out a total paisa vasool massy entertainer.

This version uses Kanpur and Lucknow as its backdrop to unfold the 'bloody' narrative. These cities, their ghettos, the choc-a-bloc bylanes, the food, the colors and the chaos become the character in themselves. And then there's a larger-than-life drama unfolding where a dutiful officer (Saif Ali Khan) who takes immense pride in gunning down 15 gangsters is in a desperate search of the most notorious don Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Much to the surprise of the police department, the dreaded soul shows up and surrenders himself, only to tell stories, one after another, like an intriguing series to deconstruct the conundrum of dharma sankat ( how does one annihilate the lesser evil when the two evils are pitted against each other).

Vikram Vedha is a remake. The story has been told before in the OG. We know the drama, the twists and the unexpected turns where characters are unmasked and the truth wears multiple shades. And yet it all works even with its retelling. While the first half looks neatly linear but too simple to grasp, it's the second half of the film that keeps you engaged and invested. The fantastic background score, the towering presence of Hrithik and the sturdy act by Saif, the duo's proverbial jugalbandi, and the high-pitched drama unspooling in a pacy manner make Vikram Vedha a gripping watch.

As the narrative shifts your understanding and the ever-changing perception of good and evil, one grasps the concept of the film in its entirety. Every character finds their place in this complex web for a reason and with nuance. The slow and simplistic pace of the first half places the central characters concretely only to unleash the fury of the second half by piling on more players that revolve around the central plot. The huge plus of the film is that it concludes well only after tying up the loose ends coherently without hurrying into reaching the finishing line.

On the lop side though you are not much invested in the characters of Shatak and Chanda who have played out key subplots. There's no doubt that Hrithik is the centerpiece of the film, but his accent and his tan looks borrowed straight out of his previous outing Super 30. Alcoholia is the only track that stays with you thanks to the absolute abandon with which Hrithik has delivered it with a wild display of his flawless dance moves coupled with those unmatched facial expressions. Manoj Muntashir's dialogues are crisp, colorful and even dramatic to spice up the drama and Richard Kevin's editing is sharp.

As far as performances are concerned, Hrithik Roshan's intensity as the menacing Vedha is arresting. Saif Ali Khan is sincere and he impresses as the righteous tough cop. Radhika Apte who plays the common thread between the two has played her part effectively.

Final Word: Yes, the original remains my favorite, but this one doesn't fail to impress either. Vikram Vedha reiterates the power of impressive visuals, fine storytelling and intelligent execution strengthened by terrific performances as well as unmissable technical brilliance. This one is a wholesome movie meal that will go well with a bucketful of popcorn. Go indulge!

Rating: 3.5

