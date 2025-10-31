Actors Tiku Talsania and Manasi Parekh landed after a video of them performing dangerous stunts on bikes went viral online. The daring display was part of the promotions for their upcoming Gujarati film Misri. A case was filed against the actors by the Ahmedabad Police. In an update shared by the official Instagram handle of Ahmedabad Police, Tuku Tasani could be seen offering an apology for their reckless behaviour on public roads. In the video, the Hungama actor can be heard saying, “If any incovineince was caused by us to the people reaching on time, we want to apologise for it. We are very sorry for what we did.” His co-actor Prem Gadhavi is also seen apologising in Gujarati in the video. Tiku Talsania and Manasi Parekh Promote Their Upcoming Gujarati Movie ‘Misri’ by Performing Risky Bike Stunts on Busy Roads in Ahmedabad; Police Complaint Filed (Watch Video).

Tiku Talsania and Prem Gadhavi Issue Apology After Viral Bike Stunt for ‘Misri’ Promotions on Ahmedabad Roads – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmedabad Traffic Police (@ahmedabad_traffic_police)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ahmedabad Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)