Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, best known for his roles in films like Hungama, Dhamaal, and Devdas, has landed in trouble after a case was filed against him and other actors from the upcoming Gujarati film Misri. Reportedly, Tiku Talsania, Manasi Parekh, and a few other cast members were seen performing risky stunts on the road while riding bikes to promote their film. The incident took place during the movie’s promotional rally on Wednesday (October 29). A video of their bike rally has since gone viral, drawing heavy criticism online. Following the backlash, the Ahmedabad Police filed a complaint and initiated legal action against those involved. Actor-Director Hemanth Kumar Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Bengaluru; Complainant Claims He Spiked Her Drink and Blackmailed Her With Private Videos.

Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh Booked by Ahmedabad Police for Performing Risky Bike Stunts While Promoting Their Upcoming Gujarati Film ‘Misri’

Gujarati Actors Tiku Talsania, Mansi Parekh and others from upcoming film Misri are caught performing dangerous stunts on city roads during a promo rally in Ahmedabad Police register a case and begin legal action against those involved. pic.twitter.com/TujyuvUyAG — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) October 30, 2025

