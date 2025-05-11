India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri locked his X account after facing intense online abuse and doxxing following a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. Misri became a target after he confirmed Pakistan violated the deal within hours, though India did not withdraw from the agreement. Social media users hurled insults like “Gaddar” and “Deshdrohi” and dragged his daughters into the controversy. His daughter Didon Misri, a UK-based lawyer, was attacked over her past legal work with Rohingya refugees. The abuse prompted widespread criticism, with some users urging respectful discourse and denouncing the personal attacks. Leaders across parties condemned the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called Misri a “decent, hardworking diplomat” who serves under the Executive. Congress leader Salman Aneez Soz praised Misri as “a Kashmiri who made India proud.” MLA Sachin Pilot also denounced the abuse, calling it unacceptable to target dedicated civil servants and their families. Misri had earlier stated that India would respond firmly to any further violations by Pakistan while maintaining the ceasefire framework. 'Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire Agreement': India Confirms Border Intrusion by Pakistan Shortly After Ceasefire Deal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Says Indian Army Retaliating (Watch Video).

Vikram Misri Locks X Account

Vikram Misri locks his X account (Photo Credits: X/@vikrammisri)

