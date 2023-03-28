Wizards of Waverly Pod is a podcast hosted by Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise who played Harper and Jerry in the series. In one of the episodes they interviewed a Wizards of Waverly Place showrunner, Peter Murrieta who confirmed that Alex Russo, played by Selena Gomez, was bisexual. He said that if given the chance to act on it they would've done something more with Alex and Stevie's relationship, who was another wizard Alex met in detention. Selena Gomez Reveals Hailey Bieber Told Her That She’s Receiving Death Threats; Singer Urges Everyone To Stop the Hate Drama.

“We weren’t able to in that time, but it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was.” pic.twitter.com/NnVtYA4RqN — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2023

