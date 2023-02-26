Zendaya made a dynamic red carpet return for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. For the event, the style star chose a vintage Atelier Versace couture Black and green Bustier Neckline gown. Her new bob-length hair perfectly matched with her old Hollywood style sharp pumps. The actress was for the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Rue in HBO Max’s Euphoria. Zendaya Looks Like a Mystical Goddess in Her New Photoshoot for W Magazine (View Pics).

Watch The Video Here:

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 26, 2023

