Tata Group has posted a statement from Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirming the crash of its Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick. Air India-owner Tata Group posted on social platform X, saying, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event." N Chandrasekaran said that the company's primary focus was supporting all the people and their families affected by the Air India plane crash. He said "We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted." Air India Plane Crash: Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over London-Bound Air India Flight 171 Crashed in Ahmedabad, Says 'Working Closely With Authorities To Extend Full Support to Families'.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran Pledges Full Support to Affected Families

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our… — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025

