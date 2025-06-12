Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, expressed his grief towards the London-Bound Air India Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad. He said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight AI 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss." Gautam Adani assured that his team was working closely with all the authorities and said he would extend full support to the families on the ground. The Air India Flight 171 crash reportedly took the lives of 242 people, out of which 217 were adults, and 11 were children. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases Hotline Number 1800 5691 444, Says 169 Indians and 61 Foreign Nationals Were on Board London-Bound Flight AI171.

Gautam Adani Pledges to Extend Full Support to Families, Says 'Shocked and Saddened by Air India Flight 171 Crash'

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground. 🙏🏽 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 12, 2025

