Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar's Vaishali district, has topped the state's class 12 board exams in the commerce stream. Despite growing up in a household where daily struggles were the norm, Roshni's determination and hard work paved the way for her success. Her father, Sudhir Kumar, drives an auto rickshaw in Hajipur, while her mother, Aarti Devi, manages the household. Roshni’s achievement is a testament to her resilience and dedication to her education. BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 Declared at interresult2025.com, Priya Jaiswal Secures 1st Rank in Intermediate Exam.

Auto Driver’s Daughter Roshni Kumari Tops Bihar Board Exams 2025

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: Roshni Kumari, daughter of an auto driver from Vaishali district, topped state’s class 12 board exams in the commerce stream pic.twitter.com/oIdCTqLlJE — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

