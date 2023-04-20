National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the dates of the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 exam. The CUET PG 2023 Exam will be held from June 5 to 12, 2023. The details regarding admit card and exam city slips will be shared shortly for candidates on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. MPESB High School TET 2023 Result Declared At esb.mp.gov.in; Here’s How to Check Score.

CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG will be conducted from June 5-12: National Testing Agency — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

