Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday, November 1 released the city intimation slip for the upcoming CET exam which is scheduled to be held on November 5 and 6. Candidates who are appearing for the examination are advised to download their exam City Intimation Slip, using their registration number and date of birth from the official website.

Check More Details Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)