The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Foundation result of June 2022 on 10 August at 10 am. Students can download the June Foundation results 2022 from the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in.

Check Tweet:

Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. Candidates can check the results on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n Detailshttps://t.co/lRnJqYJo7C pic.twitter.com/45T22llup3 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 8, 2022

