The Class 12 board results announced a few days back have put Haryana's education system in the shadow, wherein 18 government schools in the state had a zero pass percentage. Of these, the Nuh district alone had six such schools, while four were in Faridabad and one each from Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Karnal, Palwal, Rohtak, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar. These 18 schools are part of the 100 underperforming government schools in the state, which have collectively posted poor results and brought the overall pass percentage down to 85.7%. A total of 82 schools in 22 Haryana districts had pass percentages less than 35%. The Union Ministry and the Education Directorate have been apprised and requested to initiate corrective measures. Haryana Tragedy: Man, His 2 Sons Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Majra Village While Cleaning Sewer, Residents Urged To Avoid Sewer Cleaning.

18 Government Schools in Haryana Record 0% Pass in Class 12 Boards

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)