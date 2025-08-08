All government and private schools in Lucknow up to Class 8 will remain closed today, August 8, due to relentless rainfall, as announced by DM Visakh G Iyer. The IMD attributes the downpour to an active monsoon system, with the trough shifting north from its normal position and currently passing through Shamli, Shahjahanpur, and Lucknow. The rains, which began over the weekend, are expected to persist for the next 24–36 hours. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions have been reported, prompting precautionary school closures. Uttarakhand School Holiday: All Schools Shut Across State As Torrential Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 12.

Lucknow School Holiday

